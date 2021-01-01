From noori rug

Noori Rug Handmade High-Low Kilim Mana Ivory/Black Rug, 8'3 x 11'0

$563.44
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Rug Size: 8'3 x 11'0 Durable Hand-Woven Construction Made of 100% Premium Wool Crafted in Pakistan

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com