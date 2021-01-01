Handheld Fan, Small Mini Desk Portable Personal Table Folding Electric Fan with USB Rechargeable Battery Operated Fan for Travel Room Office.

Best Quality Guranteed. A Multipurpose Design: This fan is a handheld fan, but it is not only a hand-held fan, but also a desk fan. Now I'll tell you how to turn it into a table fan. First, take the fan to face yourself and turn the fan head 180clockwise, and then put it on the desk;Second, If you want to restore it to a hand-held fan, rotate it to counter clockwise 180.NOTE: Remember to operate this way. Anti Drop Hand Rope Design: The material of the rope is silica gel(environment-friendly and smooth and elastic), the main thing is that it won't hurt your wrist. When you use it in your hand, you can directly buckle it on your wrist, so that the fan will prevent falling to the ground, causing unnecessary losses. When you go on a trip or climb a mountain, you can tie the rope directly to your backpack to be portable, and it don't take up the space in your backpack. Energy Source Details: This fan uses a 3.7V 2000mA lithium battery, and a USB port rechargeable mod