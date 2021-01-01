From shop lc global inc.
Handcrafted Purple Genuine Leather Flower Embossed Crossbody Bag
GENUINE MATERIAL: The stylish crossbody bag is made of genuine leather, it stands tall on the test of durability, strength and lustrous finish. The lining provides classy touch to the bag SPACIOUS COMPARTMENT: It consist of single compartment accompanied with 1 exterior zipper pocket, 1 interior pocket to keep your essentials like mobile, cards, money, key or more ZIPPER CLOSURE: Itprovides convenience to put into or take out your stuff but also adds beauty and security to the bag IDEAL FOR: Accompany this crossbody bag to shopping, office, travelling, casual meet with friends or more. It will perfectly go with your casual attire STUNNING GIFT: Take this crossbody bag to shopping, to the office, on a trip, to a casual get-together with friends, and more. It will look great with your casual outfit