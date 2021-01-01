From kirkland's
Hand Woven Chunky Loop Natural Jute Area Rug, 5x7
There's so much to love about this gorgeous Hand Woven Chunky Loop Natural Jute Area Rug. The natural woven look is great for beachy, boho, or even an artsy space! Rug measures 5 ft. in length x 7.6 ft. in height Crafted of jute Hand woven construction Natural woven jute design Chunky loop edges on sides Hues of tan Rug pad not included Care: Vacuum regularly. Blot spills with a mild detergent and clean cloth. Not safe for outdoor use. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.