From nuloom
nuLOOM Hand Tufted Pebbles Area Rug or Runner
Advertisement
Hand-tufted in IndiaMade of 100 percent woolNaturalCanvas backingNo warrantySpot clean with a mild detergent and waterPlease note: The digital images and product dimensions on our website are as accurate as possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, some rug colors may vary slightly. Lengths and widths may vary from the published dimensions. We do our best to provide you with an exact measurement, but please be advised that some variation exists. Patterns may vary slightly according to shape and size selected