Hand Palm Dish Brush - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Get your dishes sparkling clean with the Hand Palm Dish Brush from Hearth and Hand™ with Magnolia. Made from wood for endearing style, this palm dish brush features an ergonomic design that easily fits in the palm of your hands for effortless scrubbing. Ideal for cleaning a variety of dishes, this multi-surface palm dish brush features densely packed bristles that effortlessly remove oil stains, grime and stuck-on food from dishes for effective cleaning. Celebrate the everyday with Hearth and Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.