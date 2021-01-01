A beautiful yet melancholy piece, Bouquet combines shocks of vivacious reds with an indistinct, grey and blue background. This attractive bouquet feels a little forlorn and does not mirror the home it's placed in, a contradiction which conjures images of the last throes of a doomed relationship. The red flowers are picked out in sculpture to raise them from the image. The scene seems distressed and will surely provoke a reaction from any observer. Empire Art Direct Hand Painted Iron Sculpture Art 32-in H x 40-in W Floral Metal Hand-Painted Wall Sculpture | PMO-150220-4032