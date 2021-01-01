This sporty fellow is evidently appearing in the Chicago Kennel Club's dog show where he is sure to be highly placed. The boxer is quite a handsome dog with a sense of humor and an underlying sweetness. Originally from Germany, the typical Boxer is intelligent, alert and fearless. Alex Zeng brings out these qualities and more with this elegant representation. His art collage style is used to great effect to bring out this dog's personality. Dressed for success and sure to please, the boxer is a fine gift for any dog lover. Empire Art Direct Hand Made Collage Framed Wall Art Black Wood Framed 40-in H x 30-in W Animals Glass Print | DAC-058-3040B