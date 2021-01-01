From empire art direct

Empire Art Direct Hand Made Collage Framed Wall Art Black Wood Framed 40-in H x 30-in W Animals Glass Print | DAC-058-3040B

$184.62
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

This sporty fellow is evidently appearing in the Chicago Kennel Club's dog show where he is sure to be highly placed. The boxer is quite a handsome dog with a sense of humor and an underlying sweetness. Originally from Germany, the typical Boxer is intelligent, alert and fearless. Alex Zeng brings out these qualities and more with this elegant representation. His art collage style is used to great effect to bring out this dog's personality. Dressed for success and sure to please, the boxer is a fine gift for any dog lover. Empire Art Direct Hand Made Collage Framed Wall Art Black Wood Framed 40-in H x 30-in W Animals Glass Print | DAC-058-3040B

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com