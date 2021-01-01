Hand-Knotted Vintage Deco Rug In Green, Beige-Brown Geometric Pattern

Hand knotted in wool from Turkey circa 1960-1970, a 5x8 rug joining Rug & Kilim’s Mid-Century Pasha Collection celebrating the works of mid-century icon Zeki Müren. Bearing the line’s signature mid-century and Deco sensibilities, this rug enjoys a scintillating symmetry in unique colors. The piece is an example of impeccable craftsmanship as it simultaneously embodies a distressed Shabby Elegance look while emanating a joyful vibe. A skilful play of green, blue, beige-brown and off-white, well suited for approachable interiors welcoming a joyful look of wear.