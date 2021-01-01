From ecarpetgallery

ECARPETGALLERY Hand-knotted Jules-Sultane Cream, Dark Copper Wool Rug - 2'7 x 7'9

$405.49
In stock
Buy at overstock

Description

Fine quality hand-knotted rug with antiqued Persian Heriz designs.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com