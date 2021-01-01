From prija
Hand And Body Moisturiser, 380 Ml, Prija
Advertisement
Moisturising and restoring Hand & Body Cream with vitamin E. Prevents your skin from ageing by creating a long-lasting hydration barrier ensuring your skin stays soft and nourished. EVALUATION OF THE SOOTHING EFFICACY /TEWL Trans-epidermal water loss * The TEWL (Trans Epidermal Water Loss) value decrement confirms that the skin barrier has not been altered and the product has a protective action to the stratum corneum integrity. The max decrement (-14,7% in comparison with no treated) has been registered after 60 minutes, and the barrier effect is maintained also after 360 minutes (-14,1% in comparison with no treated) *Independent Lab tests panel of 20 adults for 24 hours. PRODUCT CLAIMS: - Dermatologically tested - No alcohol - Nickel tested - Vegan friendly - Petrolatum free - Silicones free - BHT free - EDTA free - Free of synthetic colorant