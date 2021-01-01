N Natori Hanae Cotton Blend Yarn Dyed 3 Piece Comforter Set Grey King

Express your unique style with yarn dyed textural appeal of the N Natori Hanae 3 Piece Comforter Set. The oversized grey comforter flaunts a textured fabric that adds dimension to the top of the bed, while hidden bartacks create a duvet-like finish. Two matching shams feature a textured face with a solid reverse to pair beautifully with the comforter, completing the luxurious bedding set. With a fine attention to detail, this comforter set provides a glamorous update for your bedroom and is Set Include:1 Comforter:110"W x 96"L 2 King Shams:20"W x 36"L (2) Material Details:Comforter and sham Face: Poly/Cotton yarn dyed fabric pieced with cotton percale binding; Reverse: percale solid. Comforter filling: 100% polyester 300gsm. Hidden bartacking. Care Instructions:Machine Washable Pattern:Texture