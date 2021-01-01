Blue - Hamsa Mezze Server

Advertisement
When your guests ooh and ahh over this stand-out server (and they will ooh and ahh), you can tell them this: It's inspired by the ancient Hamsa symbol of protection?said to bring happiness, health, and good fortune?and handcrafted by artisans in Tunisia. They shape clay imported from Italy, let it bake, then engrave and paint the intricate design using plant-extracted dyes. Use the five removable sections for snacks and dips, and the tray is a good size for cheese or mezze spreads. Are we in a breezy cafe in Morocco, or your living room? This piece makes it hard to tell the difference. Designed by Dhia and Firas Rabiai. Handmade in Tunisia.