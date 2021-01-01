ICANVAS Hamsa by Valentina Harper Canvas Print - 26"x18" Wall Art in Multi at Nordstrom Rack

Great Art Deserves to be on Canvas! Unlike thin posters and paper prints that require additional framing, Giclee canvas artwork offers the texture, look and feel of fine-art paintings. This artwork is crafted in the USA with artist-grade canvas, professionally hand-stretched, and stapled over North American pine-wood bars in Gallery Wrap style; a method utilized by artists to present artwork in galleries. Fade-resistant archival inks guarantee perfect color reproduction that remains vibrant for decades even when exposed to strong light. Add brilliance in color and exceptional detail to your space with this contemporary and uncompromising style! . Hand assembled by highly trained craftsmen. Fade resistant Epson UltraChrome archival inks. Highest grade, water-proof and scratch-resistant canvas. Finest North American pine wood stretcher bars. Ready to hang right out of the box. Absolutely no assembly needed. 26" x 18". Made in USA Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or P.O. Boxes. Do not place your canvas art print too close to sources of high heat or open flames (fire place, stove, oven, etc.). Avoid high levels of moisture or humidity. Avoid displaying in continuous, strong sunlight. Do not use any chemical, fluids or sprays to clean your canvas print. Dust gently with a soft dust brush, or use a statically charged cleaning cloth or a light feather duster. If dust build-up is heavy, then you can carefully use a vacuum cleaner, on low power, fitted with a soft dust brush attachment. Never rub your canvas print too hard or continuously in the same area. Avoid touching the surface of your canvas print as this will transfer oils from your hands and may cause staining or marking. When transporting your canvas print, protect it by using bubble-wrap or a similar impact resistant protective covering; paying particular care not to knock the corners or edges. Artist-grade cotton/poly canvas, North American anti-shrink pine wood bars, Anti-fade Epson Ultrachrome inks