Hampton Woven Storage Bin

Only available at The Container Store and perfectly suited to hold your entire wardrobe. Our exclusive White & Birch Small Elfa Décor Closet provides room for hanging garments, shelves for shoes and accessories plus drawers for folded clothes. The beautiful finish and of our Elfa Décor Drawer Fronts & Frames conceals clothing with ease. Angled Shoe Shelves neatly display every heel and flat. This solution is designed for at least a 51" space. If this won't work for your space, please contact us so we can design the perfect solution for you with our free service!