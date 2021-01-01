Avenue Lighting Hampton Multi-Light Pendant Light - Color: Brass - Size: 24 light

Enhance your living spaces with the elegant Hampton Multi-Light Pendant from Avenue Lighting. A tasteful transitional fixture, it starts with a stepped disc ceiling mount that dangles a series of slender cables to wavy downward tubing that holds out small lamps inside round glass shades. These projections resemble floral buds, lending natural notes to the pendant while the lamping softens to a warm ambiance when it travels through each small shade. Shape: Abstract. Color: Brass. Finish: Brushed Brass