Hampton Crochet Absorbent Cotton Soft 2 Piece Bath Rug Set

The crochet collection reversible heavy rugs are meant to keep the bathroom floor dry and stylish. Their simple frame is covered in Solid texture that feels extremely soft against bare feet. The non-slippery base keeps them stay put when you step on them, keeping unwanted accidents at bay. Lovely colours of these everyday utilities will give your living space an eye-catchy edge. Each rug is crafted in India for a neat finish, this collection included rugs for both toilet and washroom, nicely-done interior and functionality. Enhance your bathroom look with the bath rug. This soft and durable rug is made with 100% cotton fabric. It lasts long and provides underfoot comfort. Offering excellent absorbency, it keeps your floor and feet dry when you step out of the shower. Color: Ivory