From campania international
Hampton Cast Stone Urn Planter
Features:Patina or finish hand applied by trained artisansDesigned to weather naturally and last a lifetimeCan be used on a stone plinthProduct Type: Urn PlanterMaterial: ConcreteMaterial Details: Cast stoneShape: RoundCapacity: Drainage Holes: NoDrill Holes: Drain Plug Included: Self Watering: NoKeyhole Composting: NoWith Wheels: NoDistressed: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationNumber of Planters Included: 1Adjustable Hanging Length: NoCover Included: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesStyle: Modern & ContemporaryQuality Score: 0.8Spefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 26.5" H x 27" W x 27" D): 26.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 26.5" H x 27" W x 27" D): 27Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 26.5" H x 27" W x 27" D): 27Planter Base Diameter: Planter Top Diameter: Hanging Length: Hanging Weight Capacity: Overall Product Weight (Size: 26.5" H x 27" W x 27" D): 201Assembly:Installation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Warranty: Color: Travertine, Size: 26.5" H x 27" W x 27" D