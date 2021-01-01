Step outside the box with this designer looking coffee and end table set that offers a modern take on a classic design. The solid white laminate table tops are accented by a matte gold frame with a cross brace design. Although highlighted by a bold white color, the tables will blend well with your existing furniture. Keep this set looking great with a water-based cleaner. This sleek looking coffee table set will add a refreshing look in your living room, sitting room, den or home office with its circular design. Flash Furniture Hampstead Collection White Accent Table Set | 889142255420