From kirkland's
Aqua Hammered Glass with Net Table Lamp
Give your coastal style a nautical twist with this Aqua Hammered Glass with Net Table Lamp! Its net details bring charm to this otherwise simple lamp. Lamp measures 29H in. Crafted of glass Aqua blue hammered glass finish Jug style base with net accents Hardback round shade in white fabric Shade measures 11.5H x 16 in. in diameter Socket accommodates a 150-watt bulb Features a brown, plug-in cord Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Do not exceed specified wattage. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.