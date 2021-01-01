From kirkland's
Hammered Glass and Wood Candle Holders, Set of 3
Advertisement
Our set of Hammered Glass and Wood Candle Holders will bring a rustic charm to your home. You'll love the textured effect of light shining through the glass. Set includes three (3) candle holders Large holder measures 13H x 8 in. in diameter Medium holder measures 11H x 7 in. in diameter. Small holder measures 9H x 6 in. in diameter Crafted of glass, wood, and metal Cylinder shape Rustic style Clear hammered glass finish Glossy silver plate finish Natural brown wood base finish Each holder accommodates one (1) of 3 in. pillar candle; candles sold separately Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.