Hamish Solid Wood 4 Legs Coffee Table

This coffee table is a timeless accessory for your home. It can also be a side table, couch table, or living room table. This table is handmade of solid teak wood, which is very sturdy and durable and has natural characteristics. Every step of the process is carried out with the greatest care, be it polishing, painting, or lacquering. The craftsmanship and beautiful wood grains make every piece of furniture unique and slightly different from the next. It features a sturdy tabletop and its simple rustic style will add special charm to your living room.