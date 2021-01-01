Hamilton Beach 1.7 Liter Variable Temperature Electric Kettle for Tea and Hot Water, Removable Mesh Filter, Cordless, Keep Warm, Auto-Shutoff and Boil-Dry Protection, Black Stainless Steal (41027R)

ELIMINATE GUESSWORK WITH 6 TEMPERATURE PRESETS. Both novice and daily tea drinkers will appreciate the electric kettle’s 6 settings, which bring water up to the perfect temperatures to make green, white, oolong, black and delicate herbal teas as well as French press coffee. Removable Mesh Filter An anti-scale mesh filter fits inside the spout and can be easily removed for cleaning. HOLD WATER AT YOUR SELECTED TEMPERATURE. After heating water, you can pour yourself multiple cups without reheating the electric tea kettle. The keep warm option maintains heat for 30 minutes, so the water is ready when you need a refill. FAST BOIL WITH 1500 WATTS: Make yourself a quick, hot cup with this cordless electric kettle anytime without the long wait — perfect for hectic mornings or anytime you need fast boiling. LARGE EASY-TO-VIEW WATER WINDOW WITH BLUE LED LIGHTS: You can easily keep track of the water level and you'll enjoy the attractive blue LED lights, especially on dark mornings. PEACE OF MIND WITH AUTOMATIC SHUTOFF AND BOIL-DRY PROTECTION: The automatic shutoff feature with boil-dry protection keeps the stainless steel electric kettle from scorching., Manufacturer: Hamiton Beach