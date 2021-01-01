From cinderella divine
Cinderella Divine - Halter Neck Chiffon Jumpsuit
Advertisement
Show off your trendsetting style with this fashionable jumpsuit by Cinderella Divine P100. Features a sleeveless halter neckline with sweetheart lining. The waist is bound in a satin sash. This chiffon look is designed with sheer ankle length pants. This Cinderella Divine piece is perfect for your next special event. Style: cidi_P100 Category: Prom Dresses Details: Sleeveless Sweetheart lining Satin sash Back zipper Loose pants Mini train Chiffon Length: Long Neckline: Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Jumpsuit Please refer to our special occasion dress return policy (click here) for more details.