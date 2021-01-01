From johnny was
Johnny Was Halo Embroidered Tank
Tonal embroidery sleeveless blouse with a slightly oversized fit. Scoopneck Sleeveless Pullover styling Rayon Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 27" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 6'1" tall, 37" bust, 30.5" waist, 37" hips Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Embracing the ease of a West Coast lifestyle, Johnny Was takes a bohemian mindset to a new level in romantic flowing dresses and tops. The brand's signatures include floral prints, embroidery, artisan-inspired stitches and embellishments like beading and tassels. Modern Collections - Wear Collections > Johnny Was > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Johnny Was. Color: Navy. Size: XL.