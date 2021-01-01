From jamie young co.
Halo 8-Light Chandelier by Jamie Young Co. - Color: Gold - Finish: Brass - (5HALO-LGWH)
The Halo 8-Light Chandelier by Jamie Young Co. is an artful mix of modern sleekness and organic variations. Its consists of a minimalist ring suspended from thin cables while right-angle arms hold square pieces of natural alabaster to diffuse light. Gorgeous suspended above round dining tables or chic lounge seating, this contemporary ceiling fixture has a circular canopy with a hanging chain and is done in an elegant antique metal finish for luxe sheen. Influenced by a 1997 trip to Mexico, husband and wife duo Jamie Young Jeter and David Jeter began using artisanal flower pots as lighting bases and furniture inspiration. As the Southern California-based Jamie Young Co. was born, the pair drew from their storied international travels as well as art and history to create their eclectic collection of wares. With the intention to bring worldly experiences and decadence to every home with tables, lamps, home accessories, and pillows in a variety of textures and colors. Shape: Round. Color: Gold. Finish: Brass