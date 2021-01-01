Halloween Plush Spider with Jewel Eyes XL Halloween Decorative Prop - Hyde & EEK! Boutique

Petrify your arachnophobic guests with this Plush Spider with Jewel Eyes XL Halloween Decorative Prop from Hyde and EEK! Boutique™. This creepy spider Halloween prop is designed with black legs with gray tufts of hair and two bulging iridescent orange eyes to send shivers down the spine of onlookers. Designed with wired legs for easy placement on a flat surface, you can place this creepy spider prop on your coffee table, in your candy basket, or arrange it in a gauze spider-web in your living room or dining space to instill terror in the hearts of your guests.