From flaresquare

Halloween Party Backdrop for Photography Pumpkins on Trees All Saints Day Photo Background Customized Vinyl 9x6ft Photo Shoot Studio Prop WSJ324

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Material: vinyl, print colors more brighter, have hang down feeling, durable, No Harm and No Smell. children could touch safety. Size: 9(W)x6(H)ft/2.7(W)x1.8(H)m,suit for 3 or 4 people take pictures, size and pattern all customizable Produce: Using a series of high-tech digital production equipment carefully made digital pictures inkjet pictures Apply: art photo, professional video, studio, facebook, birthday, party, baby shower, home photography, graduation, wedding, christmas, halloween, holiday, event. It also can be used as wall paper, curtain, tablecloth, decoration Service: about more patterns or sizes, please search photography backdrop

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com