Halloween 20" Medium Plush Spider Black Halloween Decorative Prop - Hyde & EEK! Boutique

Give a frightful welcome to your party guests with this Medium Plush Spider Halloween Decorative Prop from Hyde and EEK! Boutique™. The festive color scheme channels classic spooky vibes, while the bright iridescent eyes, hair accents and a bit of sparkle complete the piece for fun, festive style. Plus, the large size adds the perfect amount of spook. Place it in your graveyard-style yard to scare trick-or-treaters, or hang it from the ceiling to add a creepy touch to your haunted house aesthetic. Color: Black.