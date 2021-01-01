From vendor labelling
Halloween Lightshow Projection Hot Hands Skeleton
Advertisement
Create a spooky Halloween light show with the Halloween Lightshow Projection Silhouette Pennywise. Just stake it into the ground, plug it in and point it at your wall, garage door, fence, or any other flat surface. Use it on indoor or outdoor surfaces, including exterior or interior walls, living spaces, front doors, porches, garage doors, fences, trees, and shrubs. Perfect for indoor or outdoor Halloween decorations, parties, and celebrations, or creating a dramatic focal point. It features an image of a blazing skeleton with hot flame hands. You can combine with multiple to create an over-the-top experience your guest and family will love. Decorate your home this Halloween with the Halloween Lightshow Projection Silhouette Pennywise.