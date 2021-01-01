Halloween Inflatable White Ghost with Red Rotating Led Lights Blow up Outdoor Yard Decoration 8ft

ft Height Halloween Inflatable LED White Ghost with Red Eyes Yard Decoration EXCELLENT FESTIVAL DECORATION & QUICK INFLATION & HOLIDAY ACCENT & LOW NOISE Internal LED lights gently illuminate the ghost, creating a spooky atomsphere. Soft lighting on the surface offers a perfect nighttime display, bringing joy to your family and friends. With built in inflation fan, you can easily inflate and set up the ghost for indoor or outdoor use. Deflates compactly for storage between yearly use during the holidays. Comes with interior vivid red LED lights to bring some spooky atmospheres to your neighbors, friends, and family for extra holiday cheer. Don’t worry about the storage problem, the great design allows people to store quickly and easily with the included bag. Features low noise, our product only makes a little noise when operating in the room; If put in the outdoor, the noise can be neglected. Creating a fun, memorable scene in your home or on your lawn during the holiday season; Plus there are tethers on both sides of the product, keeping it secure to the ground. Know More About Product: Product Specification: Material: PolyesterCondition: 100% Brand NewPattern: Ghost with Red EyesPackage Dimensions: 9.8"L*7"W*7"HItem Weight: 6.1lbs Package Include: 1 x Inflatable Yard Decor5 x Ground Stakes2 x Ropes Perfect decoration for parties, lawns, Halloween and holidays! Can be used both indoor and outdoor! Eye-catching Light With vivid red LED light flicking interior the ghost, it easily catch attentions and bring some spooky atmosphere to your friends and family. Sealed Zipper There is 1 zipper near the inflation fan, remember ZIP it UP before inflating the ghost. Powerful Fan Furnished powerful 1A inflation fan, it quickly inflates and keep the ghost inflated all the time.