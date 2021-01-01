Frisco Halloween Dog Collar with Skull Ribbon, Small, Neck 10 to 14 in, Width: 5/8-in

Dress up your dog in hauntingly haute Halloween style. It’s two looks in one just in time for all the spooky season’s fashions—a Halloween-themed dog collar and a removable skull ribbon. The collar is made with durable polyester webbing and a classic plastic buckle. There’s a nickel-coated D-ring so you can leash up easily and a separate ring for an ID tag. The skull comes already attached to the collar for that spooky Halloween style, but can also be removed for a custom look. It has an elastic band so you can slide it on and off the collar easily. Trick-or-treating just got ghoulishly glam!