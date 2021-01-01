From frisco

Frisco Halloween Dog Collar with Skull Ribbon, Small, Neck 10 to 14 in, Width: 5/8-in

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Dress up your dog in hauntingly haute Halloween style. It’s two looks in one just in time for all the spooky season’s fashions—a Halloween-themed dog collar and a removable skull ribbon. The collar is made with durable polyester webbing and a classic plastic buckle. There’s a nickel-coated D-ring so you can leash up easily and a separate ring for an ID tag. The skull comes already attached to the collar for that spooky Halloween style, but can also be removed for a custom look. It has an elastic band so you can slide it on and off the collar easily. Trick-or-treating just got ghoulishly glam!

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com