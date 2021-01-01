From ev dia de muertos
Día de Muertos Ceramic Multi Candle Holder - Designed with Luis Fitch
Light the way for your loved ones with the Dia de Muertos Ceramic Multi Candleholder from Luis Fitch x Target. A perfect addition to your family's ofrenda, this Dia de Muertos candelabra has branches to hold three candles, making it easy to commemorate multiple family members at once. The candleholder channels such traditional elements of the holiday as a sugar skull in the center, marigold accents and vibrant hues of pink, orange and yellow for a piece you'll love bringing out for the celebrations year after year. Originating in Mexico, the colorful Dia de Muertos celebration is a time-honored tradition to remember loved ones. Now, visual artist Luis Fitch shares his native Mexican heritage and passion for cross-cultural connections in a vibrant Dia de Muertos collaboration. Fitch combines elements of fire, earth, water and air in eye-catching detail — offering the beauty of the holiday to all.