Halloween Creepy Clown Pumpkin - Sarcastic Horror Smiling Tote Bag

Funny and sarcastic inspirational & motivational Halloween pumpkin clown illustration. Creepy funny horror clown pumpkin for lovers of Halloween, horror movies, scary pumpkins and creepy clowns. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.