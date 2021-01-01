Halloween Cat Ghost | Spooky Cat Mom Tote Bag

Funny halloween cat joke pun quote saying for those that love their pet cat and white kittens. For women, men, girls, teens, and teenagers My cat is my boo and my best friend. I love cats. Cat Mama Cat Mother 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.