From hyde & eek! boutique

Halloween 9' Incandescent Gauze Garland Halloween Orange String Lights - Hyde & EEK! Boutique

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Bring a haunted feel into your home with this Incandescent Gauze Garland Halloween String Lights from Hyde and EEK! Boutique™. These decorative string lights make a great addition to your Halloween decorations. It features a string of incandescent orange lights that's decorated with tattered black gauze fabric for a frightening effect. This fun lighting accessory is great for both indoor and outdoor use. Simply drape over your mantel, doorway, staircase or around other decorations to create a spooky look anywhere in your home.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com