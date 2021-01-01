Halloween 9' Incandescent Gauze Garland Halloween Orange String Lights - Hyde & EEK! Boutique

Bring a haunted feel into your home with this Incandescent Gauze Garland Halloween String Lights from Hyde and EEK! Boutique™. These decorative string lights make a great addition to your Halloween decorations. It features a string of incandescent orange lights that's decorated with tattered black gauze fabric for a frightening effect. This fun lighting accessory is great for both indoor and outdoor use. Simply drape over your mantel, doorway, staircase or around other decorations to create a spooky look anywhere in your home.