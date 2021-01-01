Halloween 2pk Light Up Pear Halloween Decorative Prop - Hyde & EEK! Boutique

Keep your festive decor spooky and glowing with this 2-Piece Fruit Lit Pear Halloween Decorative Holiday Scene Prop from Hyde and EEK! Boutique™. The fruit lit pears decoration makes an exciting addition to your holiday props. It features smiling jack-o-lantern pears that glow thanks to the included 3 LR44 alkaline battery for a cool, spooky look. Place these lit pears decorative scene props on your entryway console for a subtly scary welcome to guests, or add it to dining table pieces to amp up your Halloween decor.