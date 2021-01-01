Hallock Coffee Table
Description
Features:This rustic wood coffee table adopts barn sliding door, which is convenient to get things. The design is unique and can attract people's attention. The barn sliding door design enhances the design of the coffee tableDesigned with a warm finish and stylish storage, this cocktail table fits well into many decor styles; with a reclaimed wood look, it's sure to elevate your living room's charmThis rectangular coffee table can be used in the living room as a cocktail table, TV table, sofa table, office table, function table, etcCome with instructions, easy for you to installThis chic sliding barn door coffee table is made of solid wood and reinforced steel which insure long serving timeProduct Type: Coffee TableStools Included: NoTop Shape: RectangularTop Color: BrownBase Color: BrownTop Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Glass Type: Top Wood Species: Base Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Legal Documentation: Wrought Iron: Gloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoBase Type: 4 LegsQueen Anne Legs: NoWheels Included: NoFolding: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoBulb Included: Wattage per Bulb: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Weight Capacity: 110Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseNumber of Tables Included: 1Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Storage Included: NoHidden Storage Compartment: Trunk Storage: Shelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Top Design: WoodTray Top: NoOpen Base: YesSet Type: Country of Origin - Additional Details: ChinaScratch Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoDS Wood Tone: Medium WoodDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Classic FarmhouseSpefications:SCS Certified: NoTAA Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoADA Compliant: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: GSA Approved: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CALGreen Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Blauer Engel: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclai