From martha stewart
Martha Stewart Halleck Accent Chairs-Solid Wood, Button Tufted Wingback, Deep Seating Living Room Furniture Modern Contemporary Style Sofa Decor-Bedroom Lounge, 29.25 x 28.25 x 30.75, Gold
LIFESTYLE - Modern transitional design influence is fairly presented in Martha Stewart Halleck Collection, this accent chair features sophisticated button tufted back, accompanied with deep seat, wingback design, and upholstered in high quality fabric. For comfort the chair comes with high density foam and removable cushion. The solid gold upholstery is subtly contrasted with dark morocco finished legs MATERIAL – This bedroom lounge chair is made of high quality material. The sturdy frame and legs are constructed from solid wood giving better durability and stability. The cushion is high density foam and upholstered with soft to the touch hypoallergenic polyester fabric to fend off any allergens FUNCTIONALITY – Simple yet beautiful, the modern contemporary design high back armchair is the perfect addition to your living room decoration to serve as a reading chair, lounge chair, or personal theater chair providing much needed comfort. This comfy chair is also perfect to serve as your bedroom furniture for its neutral finish is compatible with most decor DIMENSION - Chair: 28.5"W x 28.25"D x 31"H; Seat Dimension: 28.5"W x 22.5"D; can support up to 300 lbs CARE - Spot clean only do not use bleach or any harsh chemical solution to maintain original color quality; assembly required, no tools needed