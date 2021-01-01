From orren ellis
Halladay Upholstered Dining Chair
Bring contemporary style into your kitchen or dining room with this red dining chair. The modern piece features straight front and curved back legs as well as a matte silver finish. In addition, the chairs are upholstered in a durable red leather-like vinyl, creating a comfortable seating arrangement. Add a little interest and character to your home decor with this dining room chair. The side chair is a great way to bring style and panache to a living room or a dining table that requires a change in scenery. Its innovative structural design beautifully complements the gorgeous selection of colors that are used. This set consists of two chairs that are identical to each other, and are highly compatible with most decorative themes. The frames are made from top drawer metal, which makes them incredibly sturdy and adds years to their lifespan. Side chair available in various upholstery colors, so that you can choose the one that best suits your needs. Upholstery Color: Black