French Connection Halima Fringe Blue 3 ft. x 5 ft. Moroccan Accent Rug

The Casual Stonewash Fringe Collection by French Connection combines globally-inspired designs with timeless style for uniquely impactful decor. Elisha showcases an intricate denim chindi texture and subtle global-inspired design in neutral tones for a versatile addition to your home decor. Each design gives distressed style a fresh update with natural-looking stonewash coloring on rich 100% cotton. Pair with similar tones and patterns for a cohesive look or style with different colors and textures for an eclectic bohemian feel. Color: Blue.