Half-Round Laurel Leaf Water Glutton Door Mat
Advertisement
Attractive, half-round, heavy-duty polypropylene floor mat has a waterproof backing and â€awater damâ€ edge to keep moisture, mud, and grit contained. Raised design scrapes boots clean; grippers on bottom keep mat in place and prevent slipping. Low profile for easy door clearance. Just vacuum clean when dry, or hose off and air dry for deep cleaning. Made of tough P.E.T. material that holds up to 1-1/2 gallons of liquid per square yard, yet dries quickly and won't fade or rot.