Filipino Philippines Filipina Gifts Half Filipino is Better Than None Gift Philippines Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

The i love philippines Present is for Filipino or Filipina Wife who love to live in the Philippines and are proud of the Philippines flag. You are Pinoy or Pinay and love the Philippines? Then you will love this too! The Half Filipino Is Better Than None Apparel or Design is a funny art gift ideas for men, women or kids and Lover for birthday or Christmas. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only