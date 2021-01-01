Half and Half Cone Pendant Light by Roll & Hill - Color: Green - Finish: Glossy - (HALFP-CON-GR-U)

Breaking down the traditional pendant lamp to its basic forms, the Half and Half Cone Pendant breeds sophistication through simplicity. Created by Jonah Takagi and Hallgeir Homstvedt in collaboration with Roll & Hill, this fixture invokes symmetry with a conical diffuser that mirrors the shape overhead. Gradations within the glass complete the pendant's visual story, lending a subtle touch of dynamic interest and visual detail. Based in Brooklyn, New York, Roll & Hill was founded in 2010 to create unique, contemporary lighting designs. Roll & Hill offers dynamic works by independent designers that expand across a range of product types, from LED desk lamps to modular chandeliers. Building on geometric shapes and a variety of historical influences, their collection is made from rich materials and is assembled by hand. Shape: Diamond. Color: Green. Finish: Green