Hairy Farm Animal Cattle Colorful Scottish Highland Cow Tote Bag

Awesome design if you are a farmer, love farming or if you are an animal lover who loves farm animals such as Scottish highland cows. The highland cattle is very cute and hairy Scottish cow breed and farmers love them. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.