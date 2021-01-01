From jack rogers
Jack Rogers Haircalf Slotted Sloane X-Band
Advertisement
The Jack Rogers Haircalf Slotted Sloane X-Band features a sleek, slotted upper and takes this classic crisscross look to the next level. This beautiful leather sandal is the perfect chic and timeless shoe for any occasion. Better yet- it is designed for all day wear with a flexible, padded footbed making it a necessary staple in every wardrobe. Slip on style with round, open toe silhouette and crisscross straps. Dotted animal print calf hair from Brazil. Leather upper. Leather and synthetic lining. Insole and outsole made of synthetic material. Made in Brazil. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 2 in Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.