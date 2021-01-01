GIOVANNI Hair Shine Spray Anti Frizz Hair Gloss Frankincense, Hydrating Hemp (Hemp Seed Oil & Aloe Vera), 4.3 Fl Oz

SEALED IN STYLE: GIOVANNI Hemp Hydrating Hair Shine Spray creates gloss that rocks, with a smooth surface that talksThis Mist will seal in any hairstyle, bridging the gap between natural and salon quality SMOOTH SURFACE: Hemp Hydrating Spray effectively smooths away frizz and flyaways, leaving you with sexified shine COLOR SAFE: GIOVANNI Hemp Hydrating Hair Shine Spray is 100% color-safe and nourishes hair with a proprietary blend of vitamins, antioxidants, and omega fatty acids without stripping color VEGAN-FRIENDLY & CRUELTY-FREE: GIOVANNI Products use a number of organic ingredients and are Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty free GIOVANNI Products are never tested on animals and come in sophisticated recyclable packaging LAURYL & LAURETH SULFATE FREE: GIOVANNI products do not contain harsh chemicals commonly used in regular beauty products, leaving you with strong, beautiful hair.