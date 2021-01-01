From sisley-paris
Sisley-Paris Hair Rituel Revitalizing Fortifying Hair Serum Duo
WHAT IT IS This kit contains two full size Revitalizing Fortifying Hair Serum. Intensive conditioning for the scalp. 2 x 2 oz. Made in France. WHAT IT DOES Highly concentrated in plant-based extracts, proteins, vitamins and minerals, this serum energizes the scalp and helps hair look more fortified. Fresh scent designed to complement the effectiveness of the key ingredients. Ultra light, non-greasy texture, ideal for scalp massage. It immediately soothes feelings of discomfort on the scalp and hair appears to have more volume and tone. With each application, the hair looks shinier, more radiant with vitality. HOW TO USE IT Apply 3 pipettes, section by section, to dry or damp hair on the scalp, in particular on the areas of concern. Massage with fingertips. Use as an intensive treatment every 2 days for a month then twice a week for 2 months for maintenance. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with clean water. ABOUT THE BRAND A pioneer of plant-based cosmetics, Sisley-Paris has been bringing a phytotherapy approach to beauty since its launch in 1976. Best-selling products combine skin-benefitting ingredients with highly effective plant extracts, from the Phyto-Lip Twist to the Sisleya L'Integral Anti-Age Cream. Ask the experts. Our Beauty Advisors are here to help. Send an email to SisleyBeautySpecialist@s5a.com. Cosmetics - Sisley > Sisley-paris > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Sisley-Paris.