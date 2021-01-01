From hair rage tools
Hair Rage Spring Edition 1.25' Inch Tourmaline Flat Iron Professional Tourmaline Plates ( NAVY )
Curl, flip or straighten your hair like a pro. This versatile and professional-grade hair styler allows you to create all of the bold, beautiful, fierce hairstyles you desire, no matter what kind of hair you have. The Tourmaline Gemstone plates provide even heating, so you can style your hair efficiently, creating glossy, shiny, healthy-looking hair in just minutes. And you control the temperature, because you know your hair and what it needs: lower temps for touch ups and thinner hair and turnt up heat for thicker, curlier hair. Say goodbye to frizzy, dry hair and say hello to the silky, radiant hair of your dreams. Features: Powerful Ionic TechnologyBlack Tourmaline Gemstone platesFar-infrared TechnologySleek, ergonomic, non-slip gripHeats to maximum temperature rapidly360 degree Swivel cord prevents tanglingLooped end for easy storageVariable temperature settings for all hair typesLimited Lifetime Warranty