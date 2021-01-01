From garnier
Garnier Hair Care Whole Blends Honey Treasures Repairing Shampoo and Conditioner, 44 Ounces
Repairing Shampoo and Conditioner Set: This shampoo and conditioner set helps repair and mend, damaged hair; It's crafted with honey, propolis and royal jelly extracts in a lush and creamy formula Wholesome Care For Damaged Hair: Blooming with a delicious fragrance of royal jelly, honey and propolis, this formula brings to life our wholesome care to strengthen hair and help prevent split ends and breakage Honey For Hair: Honey is prized for its healing properties; It's believed to be one of nature's most soothing ingredients and it's also a natural humectant, helping maintain hair’s natural moisture Discover Whole Blends: Every blend we make is crafted with carefully selected paraben free and sustainably sourced ingredients to gently restore and nourish the health and natural beauty of your hair Inspired By Nature: Garnier carries an array of products for your hair and skin care needs, from shampoos, color care and styling products to formulas that cleanse, moisturize and repair skin